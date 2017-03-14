Bruins Not Afraid To Shoot The Puck, Second In League In Shots Per Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins start their four game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night as the race for the postseason heats up in the Atlantic division. The puck drops Monday at 10 p.m. ET and the Bruins will try to shoot the puck as much as they can as they have all season. The Bruins are second in the league in shots on goal per game with 33.7 behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins with 34.2 shots a game.

The Canucks leading scorer Bo Horvat and his team must keep up and limit the Bruins shots on net if they want to get a win at home against the Bruins.

For more information on the Bruins high powered offense check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports Images