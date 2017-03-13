Bruins Take On Canucks In Vancouver Monday Night, Switch Things Up On Bottom Two Lines

Share this:

The Boston Bruins play the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver on Monday night as they begin a four game road trip north of the border. The Bruin’s lineup will have a different look Monday night as they are changing up their bottom two lines due to injuries. Riley Nash will be at center for Matt Beleskey and Frank Vatrano as Ryan Spooner has not yet been cleared to play after going through the concussion protocol.

To hear more on Thursday’s matchup, listen to NESN’s Sarah Davis’ report from Vancouver on “NESN Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports