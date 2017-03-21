Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Backes Puts Bruins On Top With First-Period Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Mon, Mar 20, 2017 at 9:18PM
David Backes gave the Boston Bruins an early 1-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday Night at Air Canada Centre.

The Bruins took advantage after Brad Marchand beat Jake Gardiner to a puck in the neutral zone.

Marchand brought the puck into the B’s offensive zone, and Backes made a heads-up play to cut off his route to the net and put himself in a good position for a pass from Marchand.

The NHL’s First Star of the Week found Backes, who used two defenders as a screen in front of the net and ripped a snapshot past Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.

To see the Bruins strike first check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

