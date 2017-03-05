David Price Relieved To Avoid Surgery, Confident He’ll Return To Form

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox received quite the scare when David Price felt discomfort in his elbow.

Luckily for Red Sox fans, the lefty received great news after meeting with Dr. James Andrews in Indianapolis, where he learned surgery would not be needed.

Price was relieved by the news, and said he already is seeing day-to-day progressions. The Sox pitcher says he’ll continue to trust his body and advice of the team’s training staff in the hopes of returning to the mound.

