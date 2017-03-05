Devils Have Multiple Players With New England Ties Playing Important Roles

Share this:

The New Jersey Devils are the away team Saturday night, but four of their players should feel right at home at TD Garden.

The Devils enter Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins with four players with significant New England ties — Kevin Rooney, Miles Wood, Steven Santini and Cory Schneider.

Hear NESN’s Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe break down the Devils’ local players in the video from “Bruins Face-Off Live” above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images