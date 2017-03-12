Lawrence Guy Reported Signing Isn’t Flashy, But He Could Help Patriots

Share this:

As far as the New England Patriots official and reported moves so far this offseason go, the reported signing of defensive lineman Lawrence Guy won’t make the headlines that the Brandin Cooks trade made. But he still could play an important role on the 2017 Pats.

Guy, who reportedly signed a four-year, $20 million contract to join New England, should give the Patriots some nice depth on their interior defensive line.

Hear NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed and NESN’s Jahmai Webster break down the Patriots’ latest moves in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.