Bruins Struggle To Create Offense In Frustrating 4-2 Loss To Senators

The Boston Bruins struggled to get anything going Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

The B’s offense was quiet for the majority of the night, as they only managed to register a handful of legitimate scoring chances.

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his team’s poor offensive performance, citing missed opportunities and overall lack of execution as key factors in the loss.

To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

