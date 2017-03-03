Drew Stafford Expected To Make Bruins Debut Saturday Night Vs. Devils

Share this:

The Boston Bruins will take on the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday night, and newly acquired Bruin Drew Stafford is expected to make his debut with the team.

The B’s acquired Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets at Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline in exchange for a conditional 2018 draft pick.

Stafford is familiar with the Bruins, as he spent nine seasons with one of Boston’s Atlantic Division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres. The veteran forward is excited about joining the Bruins, and trying to help the team make a push for the playoffs.

To hear more from Stafford, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports Image