Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox received quite a treat last week.

David Rutherford, a former Navy SEAL, spoke before the team to offer words of wisdom. Rutherford, who now serves as a motivational speaker, explained there are several similarities between the Navy SEALs and MLB, such as stress and physical demands.

To hear more about Rutherford’s visit with the Sox, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.