Senators’ Craig Anderson Denies Marchand, Bergeron And Backes In Crazy Sequence

The Boston Bruins were chasing the Ottawa Senators all night in Monday nights 4-2 loss in Ottawa. The Senators led the entire game after they scored two early goals in the first period and Senators goalie Craig Anderson only allowed two goals on 27 shots by the Bruins.

Perhaps the three most important saves of the night by Anderson came in the first period when he denied Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Backes in the same sequence. All three Bruins had a chance to score on three consecutive shots but Anderson stopped all of them.

To see Anderson reject all three shots check out the video above for the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images