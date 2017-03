Share this:

The Boston Bruins needed a big game from Tuukka Rask on Saturday, and that’s exactly what they got.

The Bruins goalie stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal in Boston’s 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. One of his best moments came early in the game when the Flyers had a 5-on-3 advantage.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down how Rask did on the 5-on-3 in the DCU Save of the Day above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images