Andrew Benintendi Soaks In ‘Awesome’ Atmosphere Of Patriots’ Day Debut

Andrew Benintendi’s prowess at the plate sometimes makes us forget he’s still just a rookie.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder had a rookie moment Monday, though, marveling at one of the city’s coolest traditions: morning baseball at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day.

“It was awesome,” Benintendi told reporters after Boston’s 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, as aired on “Red Sox Final.” “I felt like the energy in the stadium was really high. It was an early game, but it was awesome to come out there and everybody kind of just united around one another.”

Benintendi made his first Patriots’ Day game count, too, delivering a go-ahead, two-RBI single in the second inning en route to a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Not bad for a 22-year-old kid.

