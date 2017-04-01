Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Looking For Wins Instead Of Style Points Down Stretch

Share this:

Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers at TD Garden wasn’t exactly the prettiest example of hockey you’ll ever see, but that didn’t faze the B’s.

After all, the Bruins are locked in a close Eastern Conference playoff race, so points are better than style points for interim head coach Bruce Cassidy and Co.

Hear what Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the B’s 5-2 win over the Panthers in the video from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket, above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images