Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon Enter Rare Air With Incredible Defensive Stats

Anyone who’s watched the Boston Red Sox this season knows the tandem of Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon are very good at throwing out baserunners.

Just how good? Well, it turns out they’re in the company of one of the greatest defensive catchers ever. Vazquez (46.4 percent) and Leon (44.3 percent) have the highest career caught stealing percentage of any catcher in Major League Baseball since 1987 with a minimum of 100 starts. Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez trails both players on that list at 41.7 percent.

Vazquez and Leon obviously have a much smaller sample size than many MLB catchers, but that stat still is a testament to just how good they’ve been defensively for the Red Sox.

Watch Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyon break down the tandem’s defensive prowess in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images