Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has enjoyed his retirement so far.

Ortiz was honored by the CHARMED Foundation on Saturday as the co-recipient of its first Courage Award.

NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with Oritz to talk retirement, his Red Sox legacy and the 2017 Red Sox.

To hear Caron’s interview, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.