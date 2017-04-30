Former Red Sox Pitchers John Lackey, Koji Uehara Help Lift Cubs To Win

The Chicago Cubs evened their weekend series against the Red Sox on Saturday, and two former Boston pitchers were big reasons why.
John Lackey didn’t have the greatest of starts — six innings pitched with eight hits and four earned runs — but he did just enough to propel the Cubs to a 7-4 win. Then Koji Uehara came on and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Hear what Dustin Pedroia said about his former teammates’ performances in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
