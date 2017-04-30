Former Red Sox Pitchers John Lackey, Koji Uehara Help Lift Cubs To Win

Share this:

The Chicago Cubs evened their weekend series against the Red Sox on Saturday, and two former Boston pitchers were big reasons why.

John Lackey didn’t have the greatest of starts — six innings pitched with eight hits and four earned runs — but he did just enough to propel the Cubs to a 7-4 win. Then Koji Uehara came on and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Hear what Dustin Pedroia said about his former teammates’ performances in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images