Former Red Sox Pitchers John Lackey, Koji Uehara Help Lift Cubs To Win

by on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 8:35PM
The Chicago Cubs evened their weekend series against the Red Sox on Saturday, and two former Boston pitchers were big reasons why.

John Lackey didn’t have the greatest of starts — six innings pitched with eight hits and four earned runs — but he did just enough to propel the Cubs to a 7-4 win. Then Koji Uehara came on and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

