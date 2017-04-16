Mitch Moreland Proving Why Fenway Park Is Great Fit For Red Sox Newcomer

Share this:

The friendly confines of Fenway Park have been quite friendly to Mitch Moreland.

After scuffling out of the gate in his first few games for the Boston Red Sox, Moreland has been red-hot, posting a .333 batting average with a major league-best nine doubles through 11 games. The first baseman also carried Boston’s offensive load Saturday at Fenway, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

So, what’s been the key to Moreland’s success? As former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield explains, Moreland’s left-handed swing is perfectly tailored for Fenway Park’s unique dimensions. Hear what Wakefield had to say about Moreland in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images