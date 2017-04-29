Pedro Martinez Weighs In On Red Sox’s Slow Offensive Start Without David Ortiz

Share this:

Pedro Martinez wasn’t shy about trying to get David Ortiz to hold off on retirement for one more season, but both Boston Red Sox legends now are retired.

There’s no question the Red Sox’s offense is going through some growing pains without Big Papi in the middle of the lineup, but Martinez shared an optimistic take on Boston’s hitters prior to Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park.

Hear what Martinez had to say about Boston’s offense without Ortiz, as well as the former ace’s charity event “Feast With 45,” in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images