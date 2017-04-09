Red Sox Optimistic Jackie Bradley Jr. Can Avoid DL Despite Knee Injury

Share this:

Boston Red Sox fans held their breaths Saturday after Jackie Bradley Jr. suffered a scary-looking knee injury against the Detroit Tigers.

But while Bradley is sidelined for Sunday’s contest, the Red Sox are hopeful the center fielder’s injury isn’t as bad as it looks.

Bradley underwent an MRI on his knee Sunday that revealed positive results, team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski relayed to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham before the game.

“(Dombrowski) told me that there was nothing on Jackie’s MRI that indicated a need to go on the disabled list,” Abraham told NESN’s Adam Pellerin on “Red Sox Gameday Live.” “He’s day-to-day right now; they’ll check him (Monday), see if he can play on Monday.”

Boston also optioned relief pitcher Noe Ramirez down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday while activating reliever Matt Barnes from the bereavement list, a roster move that proves the Red Sox don’t believe Bradley will be on the shelf for long.

