Red Sox Turn To Rick Porcello, Chris Sale On Mound For Rest Of Tigers Series

The Boston Red Sox’s trip to Detroit hasn’t gone well so far, as they have lost their first two games against the Tigers, including a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.

But there is some good news on the horizon for the Sox. Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, both of whom pitched well in the team’s opening series at Fenway Park, will start Sunday and Monday, respectively, for Boston.

