Red Sox’s David Price ‘Back On Track’ In Rehab, Will Throw Bullpen Monday

David Price’s recovery from a left elbow injury hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. But the Boston Red Sox left-hander took a positive step forward this weekend.

Price threw a bullpen session Friday in Baltimore and came away feeling good, enough so for the club to schedule his next bullpen for Monday at Fenway Park, per manager John Farrell.

Farrell also told reporters before Sunday’s game against the Orioles that Price’s rehab is “back on track.” Hear more from Farrell on Price’s status in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above.

