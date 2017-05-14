Chris Sale Off To Historic Start In First Season With Red Sox

Share this:

It’s safe to say that Chris Sale has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander is off to a tremendous start, as his 85 strikeouts lead Major League Baseball by a long shot.

In fact, Sale’s 85 punch outs are tied for the most for a pitcher in their first eight starts with a new team.

To hear what has made Sale so dominant in the 2017 campaign, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images