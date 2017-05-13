Chris Young’s Hot Start Helping Red Sox Through Early Part Of Season

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Young has been an important part of the Red Sox ever since he came to Boston for the 2016 season.

The veteran outfielder has shown great versatility, playing at all three outfield positions and designated hitter for the Sox. And that’s something manager John Farrell and his teammates, including fellow outfielder Andrew Benintendi, appreciate very much.

Hear what Farrell and Benintedi said about Young in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images