Dustin Pedroia Calls Red Sox ‘Confident Group’ After Successful Homestand

After losing three straight games to the Oakland Athletics, the Boston Red Sox responded with a successful six-game homestand.

The Red Sox completed a three-game sweep over the Texas Rangers and took two of three games from the Seattle Mariners.

And despite Sunday’s tough 5-0 loss to Seattle, Dustin Pedroia knows the long Major League Baseball season accounts for a bevy of ups and downs.

The Red Sox second baseman pegs his team as a “confident group,” who are set to embark on a 10-game road trip starting Monday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

To hear what Pedroia had to say about his team and Sunday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

