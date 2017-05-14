Mookie Betts, Chris Sale Lead Red Sox To 6-3 Win Over Rays At Fenway Park

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox picked up a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon, and they did so by getting contributions from all over the diamond.

Right fielder Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run, and third baseman Deven Marrero added a two-run double during Boston’s four-run fifth inning. Meanwhile, left-hander Chris Sale struck out 12 batters in seven innings of work.

