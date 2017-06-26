NESN Sports Today

Bruins’ Defense Currently Features Unique Blend Of Both Veterans, Young Players

by on Sun, Jun 25, 2017 at 11:20PM
The Boston Bruins’ defense features an interesting blend of players at present.

Zdeno Chara, at age 40, leads the B’s defense, which also has the likes of youngsters Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

But after losing Colin Miller to the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft, Boston could look to add another blueliner, either in free agency this summer or via trade.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley and Billy Jaffe break down the current state of the Bruins’ defense, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

