Dave Dombrowski Provides Update On Eduardo Rodriguez’s Knee Injury

The Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff took another blow Friday as Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke about Rodriguez’s injury prior to Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, saying it’s a similar ailment that has hobbled the left-hander in the past.

Rodriguez will get a second opinion on the injury Monday, but Dombrowski believes the team has a good feel for it as of now.

To hear more from Dombrowski, as well as Red Sox manager John Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images