Drew Pomeranz Has Strong Outing For Red Sox In Boston’s Win Vs. Astros

Share this:

Tweet







Drew Pomeranz didn’t get the win Friday night, but he pitched well enough to in his team’s 2-1 win at Minute Maid Park.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander ran into some trouble in the seventh inning when he allowed a run, but he otherwise had a strong outing. He allowed the one earned run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Hear what Pomeranz and manager John Farrell said about the left-hander’s performance in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.