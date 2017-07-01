Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Are Blue Jays Or Orioles More Likely For Second-Half Run?

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have gone back-and-forth sitting atop the American League East standings, but you can never count out the other teams in the division.

The Tampa Bay Rays have exceeded expectations, while the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays remain firmly in the hunt.

Given the lethal offenses of both the Orioles and Blue Jays, one would imagine it’s only a matter of time before one, or both, of the teams go on a tear.

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, Red Sox fans were asked which team is more likely to go on a second-half run: Toronto or Baltimore?

You can see how fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images