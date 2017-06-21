Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should Royals Be Buyers Or Sellers At Trade Deadline?

Share this:

Tweet







The Kansas City Royals are in a rather precarious spot.

The team entered Tuesday just one game under .500 and only are three and a half games out of first place in the American League Central.

However, the Royals have a slew of impending free agents, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain. Kansas City could make a playoff push with its current crew, but trades could also benefit it in the long run.

In this weeks’ Dunkin Donuts poll question, fans were asked whether the Royals should be buyers or sellers at this year’s MLB trade deadline, and you can see the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images