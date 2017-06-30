Red Sox Manager John Farrell Stresses Importance Of Division Games

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox play in arguably the toughest division in baseball.

The American League East features several teams that seemingly are always in postseason contention, including the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox manager John Farrell knows just how tough the division is, and noted how important this weekend’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays is for his ball club.

To hear what Farrell had to say about the AL East, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

