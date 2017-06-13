Red Sox’s Pablo Sandoval Hopes To Clean Up His Defense At Third Base

Share this:

Tweet







Pablo Sandoval has been under a microscope since his arrival in Boston.

The veteran infielder hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations with the Red Sox, as injuries and mediocre play has prevented him from being a consistent contributor.

Sandoval came up big in the Red Sox’s 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, though, as his single to lead off the 11th inning allowed Dustin Pedroia to notch the walk-off hit.

After the game, Panda explained his approach at the plate in that at-bat as well as expressed his desire to tighten up his defense at third base.

To hear more from Sandoval, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images