Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy got to show off his arm when he took the hill for a great cause Saturday.

Kennedy tossed the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the fourth season of The BASE, Boston’s premiere urban youth sports and academic training academy located in Roxbury, Mass.

To hear about all the great opportunities that The BASE provides, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.