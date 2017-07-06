Chris Sale Has Been Fantastic Teammate, Says Red Sox Manager John Farrell

Share this:

Chris Sale has been fantastic in his first season as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The left-handed starter enters Thursday night’s outing against the Tampa Bay Rays with an 11-3 record, which was good enough to be selected for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

In addition to being a dominant pitcher for Boston, Sale also has been a great teammate. For more on that, check out Red Sox manager John Farrell’s comments in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images