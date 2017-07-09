NESN Sports Today

Anders Bjork Arrives At Bruins Development Camp, Talks About Future

The Boston Bruins had a notable player make his 2017 development camp debut Saturday.

Anders Bjork, who was drafted by the B’s in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, arrived at camp Saturday once a prior family commitment ended.

The forward spent his last three seasons playing for Notre Dame after being drafted, but he could make an impact in the NHL sooner than later after signing a deal with the Bruins following the 2016-17 season.

Hear what Bjork had to say about his first day at development camp in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

