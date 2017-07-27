Bill Belichick Keeping Patriots Grounded Amid Massive Expectations

Expectations for the New England Patriots in the 2017 NFL season are through the roof.

After a thrilling win in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots were extremely active this offseason, bringing in marquee talent such as Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks.

And while the football world is speculating whether the Patriots can post an undefeated season in the upcoming campaign, the Pats themselves aren’t buying into the noise.

To hear NESN’s Matt Chatham and Doug Kyed break down how New England is staying level-headed amid the hype, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.