Chris Sale Takes Stress Off Red Sox’s Bullpen With Great Outing Vs. Mariners

The Boston Red Sox were counting on Chris Sale to deliver a strong performance Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox entered the series finale against the Seattle Mariners amid a four-game losing streak, including a 13-inning defeat Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

But as he’s done all season, Sale rose to the occasion, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out 11 in Boston’s 4-0 victory over Seattle. Not only did Sale get the Sox back in the win column, he also took some stress off the team’s taxed bullpen.

To hear what Sale had to say after his 13th win of the season, check out the video above from "Red Sox Final."

