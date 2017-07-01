Doug Fister ‘Thoroughly Enjoys’ Red Sox’s High Expectation For Winning

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox provided Doug Fister a tremendous opportunity when they picked him up off waivers June 23.

The right-hander hadn’t made a Major League Baseball start since September 2016 prior to being scooped up by the Red Sox, and he’s made two since being acquired by Boston.

Fister called joining the Sox a “humbling experience” and appreciates the team’s dedication to winning.

To hear what else Fister had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

