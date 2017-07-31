Drew Pomeranz Defends Red Sox’s Bullpen After Tough Loss To Royals

Drew Pomeranz put the Red Sox well in position to pick up a victory Sunday, but a shaky performance from the bullpen sent Boston home with a loss.

Pomeranz tossed 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed just one run on seven hits. But with a two-run lead in the eighth inning, the Red Sox’s relievers squandered Pomeranz’s strong outing and allowed the Kansas City Royals to pick up a 5-3 win in the series finale at Fenway Park.

After the game, Pomeranz had no ill words for the bullpen and acknowledged that frustrating defeats such as Sunday’s are just part of baseball.

