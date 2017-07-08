Drew Pomeranz Praises Red Sox’s Defense For Getting Him Out Of Jams

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz wasn’t at his best Friday night, but the Boston Red Sox left-hander did enough to earn his ninth victory of the season.

Pomeranz battled through six innings, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings but also walked five in the Red Sox’s 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Luckily for Boston’s starter, he received a stellar defensive effort behind him, including two huge double plays.

After the game, Pomeranz praised the Sox’s defense for getting him out of a couple of jams en route to the victory.

To hear what else Pomeranz had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images