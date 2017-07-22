Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Are Mariners Or Angels More Likely For Wild Card Spot?

The Houston Astros are running away with the American League West, but that doesn’t mean another team in the division can’t sneak into the playoffs.

Both the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels firmly are in the hunt for one of the AL’s wild card spots. The Mariners currently are 2 1/2 games behind in the race, while the Angels are 3 1/2 games back.

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, Red Sox fans were asked which team has a better chance of grabbing one of the wild card spots, Seattle or Los Angeles? You can see how fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images