Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should Logan Morrison Be In Home Run Derby Over Gary Sanchez?

Share this:

Tweet







Gary Sanchez will join New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge in Monday’s Home Run Derby, but many believed the Yankees catcher was unjustly chosen over another American League East player.

Logan Morrison was not selected as one of the eight participants, despite his stellar start to the season. The Tampa Bay Rays first baseman entered Friday with 24 longballs, tied for the fourth most in Major League Baseball.

Sanchez, on the other hand, only has 13 homers this season, the least of any player in the Derby field.

In this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll, Boston Red Sox fans were asked which player is more deserving of taking part in the Home Run Derby: Morrison or Sanchez? You can see how fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images