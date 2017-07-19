Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should MLB Trade Deadline Be Later In Season?

Share this:

Tweet







The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on the horizon. And while some teams already have made moves to bolster their chances at making the playoffs and winning the World Series, others are in limbo as to whether they should buy or sell.

Many teams also will acquire the necessary piece only to lose a key player to injury during the stretch run.

So in this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll, Boston Red Sox fans were asked if the MLB trade deadline should be later in the season? You can see how fans voted in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiar/USA TODAY Sport Images