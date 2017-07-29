Dustin Pedroia Discusses Leadership, Defends Red Sox Teammates In Interview

The Boston Red Sox have a leader, and his name is Dustin Pedroia.

The second baseman spoke with the media Friday before Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, and directly addressed the leadership on the 2017 squad.

“For whatever people say from the outside, ‘Oh, we don’t have a leader.’ I’m standing right here, been here for a long time,” Pedroia said, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Julian Benbow. “We’re in first place. So that’s it. Write what you guys want. Here I am. You don’t see anybody else standing up here do you? Nope. Fact. There’s your source — from the mouth.”

