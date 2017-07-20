Dustin Pedroia’s Lengthy Fielding Streak Ends With Error Vs. Blue Jays

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox only committed one error in their 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, and it came from the unlikeliest of candidates.

Dustin Pedroia’s streak of errorless games ended at 114 after the veteran second baseman misplayed a ground ball in the fifth inning.

After the game, NESN’s Jim Rice and former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes broke down just how impressive Pedroia’s streak was. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images