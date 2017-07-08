Get To Know Xander Bogaerts Beyond Baseball In One-On-One Interview

Share this:

Xander Bogaerts came up a little short in the Final Vote for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but the shortstop still is off to a nice start to the 2017 season.

Bogaerts recently sat down with Boston Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes to discuss his life, both on and off the baseball field. Bogaerts talked about the different languages he speaks, the impact his uncle had on his baseball career, what he would be if not a baseball player and what he misses most about Aruba, where he was born.

You can hear all those answers and more in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images