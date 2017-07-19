Here’s How Red Sox Can Cope With Quick Turnaround After Another Marathon Game

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have played a ton of baseball recently, so they probably deserve a night off. But the major league schedule stops for no one.

After needing 15 innings to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in a game that finished early Wednesday morning, the Red Sox will be right back at it Wednesday night for another matchup with the Jays at Fenway Park.

So, how do players cope with such a quick turnaround? Hall of Famer Jim Rice and former Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes have played plenty of extra-innings contests in their day, and they joined NESN’s Tom Caron to share their thoughts.

To hear what Rice and Gomes had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

