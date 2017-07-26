John Farrell, Red Sox Looking For Consistency With Rafael Devers At Third Base

The Boston Red Sox have had a revolving door at third base this season. But if all goes according to plan, that trend soon will be in the past.

The Red Sox promoted star prospect Rafael Devers to the big leagues, and he’ll make his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. And with Devers’ promotion, Boston manager John Farrell hopes the team will have consistency at third base down the stretch.

Hear what Farrell said about Devers prior to his debut in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images