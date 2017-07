Share this:

The Boston Red Sox honored America’s veterans in two very special ways Saturday.

In addition to being the site of the eighth annual Run to Home Base, Fenway Park also hosted Vietnam War veterans in a moving pregame ceremony prior to Boston’s matchup with the New York Yankees.

Hear Dr. Roger Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, discuss the impact of Saturday’s events in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.