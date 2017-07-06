Red Sox Rookie Andrew Benintendi Focused On Mastering Left Field

Share this:

Sometimes it’s hard to forget that Andrew Benintendi still is a rookie.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been strong throughout the first half of the season, providing a glimpse of what could be a long, successful career.

Benintendi was at his best in the Red Sox’s 11-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. He went 5-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs, and also made a terrific leaping catch up against the wall.

Prior to Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rangers series finale, Benintendi caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about how his rookie campaign is going thus far, as well as what he’s looking to improve on.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

